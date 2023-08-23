All the Misinformation That Took Off Along With ISRO's Chandrayaan-3

Exposure to abundant information online also tricks the users by putting their analytical thinking to a backseat and letting their cognitive bias step in. When this happens, the users tend to consume and believe information that explicitly confirms their already existing beliefs. This makes the spread of misinformation much easier, as we see in the case of Chandrayaan-3.

Another factor that has given a push to misinformation is the subscription of X Premium, previously known as Twitter Blue, which not only gives the X (previously Twitter) users a verified account but also pushes their content.

Here are some of the pieces of misinformation debunked by us about the launch of Chandrayaan-3, footage sent by the rocket and even it's budget.