Old Video of Rocket Launch in Florida Falsely Shared as Visuals of Chandrayaan-3

A video shot from inside a flight showing a rocket soaring into the sky is going viral to claim that it was shot recently and shows the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3, as seen from a flight.
More about ISRO's lunar exploration mission: Chandrayaan-3 marks India's third lunar exploration mission which successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday, 14 July.
The whole process from launch to touchdown on the Moon is expected to take around 40 days.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across an article shared by SPACE on 16 June 2021.
The report carried similar visuals as seen in the viral video's longer version and stated that it shows the United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Atlas V rocket launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on 18 May 2021.
The rocket carried the SBIRS Geo Flight 5 missile-warning satellite for the US Space Force.
It also stated that this video was recorded from the flight flying to Cancun, Mexico, from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
Several other media outlets like WTSP and Born In Space also shared this video showing Atlas V rocket launch.
We matched the coastlines: Taking a cue from the report, we looked for Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Google Maps and noticed the similarities in the coastlines.
Conclusion: An old video from Florida is going viral as a recent video from India showing the launch of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3.
