Russia Tells US It Will Stay on International Space Station Till 2028: Report

Russian space agency officials informed their counterparts in the United States that Moscow will remain a part of the International Space Station (ISS) at least until their own outpost is built in 2028, an official said on Wednesday, 27 July.

This comes after a surprise announcement by Russian space agency Roscosmos that it intends to end its partnership with NASA after 2024. The announcement had come in the backdrop of rising tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia.