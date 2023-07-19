Viral Claim About Haj Subsidy Being More Than Chandrayaan-3’s Budget Is False!

Following of the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration craft, social media users began sharing a claim regarding its budget, relating it to the subsidy provided for Haj pilgrims.

What are users claiming?: Social media users are claiming that the budget for Chandrayaan-3 was Rs 615 crores, whereas the government's annual budget for the Haj pilgrimage subsidy is Rs 685 crores.