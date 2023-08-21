Chandrayaan-3 To Land on Moon on 23 August, ISRO Shares Fresh Images

Video Producers: Vishnu Gopinath, Puneet Bhatia
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Senior Editor: Shohini Bose
Footage Courtesy: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon's surface at around 6:00 PM on Wednesday, 23 August, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) announced on Sunday, 20 August.
"Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity!" the space agency took to X to say.
Fresh images taken: ISRO also shared new images that the lunar module took of the Moon, which showcases some prominent craters on the far side – which always faces away from the Earth.
The photos were taken by a camera which has been fitted to help the Vikram lander find a safe landing spot when it touches down on the unexplored lunar south polar region of the Moon.
"Here are the images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed at SAC/ISRO," ISRO stated.
Final de-boosting completed: The second and final de-boosting of the Moon mission had been completed on Sunday morning. The Vikram lander placed itself in an orbit from where the closest point to the Moon was 25 km. The lunar module will attempt a soft-landing on the Moon's surface from this orbit itself.
"The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST," ISRO had said on Sunday.
If India's historic mission is successful, the country will join an elite club comprising of only the United States, China, and Russia to have accomplished this feat.
