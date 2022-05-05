No, This Man Wasn’t Attacked for Not Participating in Iftar Party in Bangladesh

A photo of an injured man, bound to a tree is going viral on social media, with the claim that it shows Jitendra Kanti Guha, a Hindu leader in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The claim states that Guha was attacked by a local Awami League leader Mohammed Jasim for refusing to participate in an ‘Iftar party’.



But we found that the claim is false. Speaking to The Quint, Taposh Guha, the victim’s brother said that Guha was at the party when Jasim showed up uninvited with a group of people, who assaulted Jitendra.

He added that the assault took place due to prior political enmity, and that both parties were members of the Awami League.