India-Bangladesh Ties: How Chittagong Port Will Strengthen ‘Act East’ Policy

The External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar, concluded his short and significant visit to Bangladesh last week to invite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India and also meet his counterpart, AK Abdul Momen, for discussing various bilateral issues as both nations take steps to move forward after disruptions due to COVID-19. One of the major takeaways of the visit is the offer to use the Chittagong port.

The offer, made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, would be of benefit to India’s northeastern states, particularly Assam and Tripura. This is very significant as for a long time, the need for the connectivity of mainland India to the northeast via Bangladesh through a multi-modal approach was being felt. Efforts to improve capacity across waterways, roadways and railroads were undertaken in close consultations; in the last couple of years, trial runs and transshipments have also been successfully conducted.