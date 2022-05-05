Misinformation on Social Media: How Can We Combat It? A New Report Explains

The report lists out possible steps that can be taken by the social media platforms and governments to tackle the problem of political misinformation. To begin with, the report suggests that India should have a comprehensive transparency law to ensure parity.

Platforms need to rethink their approach to distribution and amplification of content because amplification of a certain type of content does help in setting the narrative and impacts the political process in the country.

The report also suggests platforms to penalise the source of the misinformation instead of individual posts.

Scaling up digital literacy initiatives by social media platforms will also help in reducing misinformation. Some of the other suggestions mentioned in the report are as follows: