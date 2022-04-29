Bangladesh PM Offers Chittagong Port for India's Use on EAM Jaishankar's Visit
Jaishankar handed over an invitation to Hasina on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s behalf for her to visit New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 28 April, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who offered her country's main seaport – Chittagong Port – to India's northeastern states in order to enhance connectivity between the two neighbours.
Jaishankar, who arrived in Dhaka on a brief official visit, handed over an invitation to Hasina on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s behalf for her to visit New Delhi.
Jaishankar said in a tweet, "Thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her warm reception. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our bilateral relations are moving from strength to strength under the guidance of the two leaders.”
During the meeting, Prime Minister Hasina said that the two countries have to increase connectivity further, Hasina’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told news agency PTI.
Stating that enhanced connectivity was needed for mutual benefit, Hasina said, "If the connectivity is increased, the Indian northeastern states – like Assam and Tripura – can have access to the seaport in Chattogram."
Further, Hasina noted that initiatives were being taken to resume cross-border routes between Bangladesh and India which were stopped during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.
Later, Jaishankar also held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart, AK Abdul Momen, and then jointly briefed the media.
Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet, "External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar, left Dhaka for Bhutan after completing a brief but significant visit. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen saw him off. Exchange of frequent high level visits is the key to maintaining excellent relations between Bangladesh and India."
Jaishankar’s visit to Bangladesh was aimed at preparing the grounds for PM Hasina's visit to India.
The two countries are expected to fix the date of the 7th Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting, which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi.
