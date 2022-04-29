Bangladesh PM Offers Chittagong Port for India's Use on EAM Jaishankar's Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 28 April, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who offered her country's main seaport – Chittagong Port – to India's northeastern states in order to enhance connectivity between the two neighbours.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Dhaka on a brief official visit, handed over an invitation to Hasina on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s behalf for her to visit New Delhi.