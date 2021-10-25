'Attacks on Hindu Minority in Bangladesh, A Threat To The Unity Of Our Country'
'This attack is a conspiracy to destroy the unity of common people by creating communal conflicts.'
After a series of attacks on the Hindu minority during Durga puja celebrations in Bangladesh, students, artists and members of civil society were seen protesting against the violence.
Post the attacks, a lot of citizens raised their voices condemning it, I decided to speak to some people to understand their concern.
Bangladesh is a place where people from different religions live peacefully. For many years, people have been residing in this country. This communal violence that is being inflicted among the minority population is very saddening.Mofizur Rahman Laltu, Writer
On 13 October, Comilla, Chittagong, Chandpur, Lakshmipur, Noakhall and Cox's Bazar saw extreme vandalism where several mobs attacked the Durga puja venues and temples.
Many protesters believe that these attacks are a threat to the unity of the common people living in the country. I spoke to a few students who were vey vocal about their thoughts.
Dipa Mallic, a student from Dhaka said, "As you know Comilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Cox's bazar Rangpur, Chittagong has seen vandalism, loot, and killing of Hindus inside puja mandap, and temples. This attack is a conspiracy to destroy the unity of common people by creating communal conflicts".
The citizens of the country believe that this isn't the first time something like this has happened as communalism has been convoluting the country for a long time.
Later, on 14 October, 18 crude bombs were discovered in Khulna, in Gazipur, idols were vandalised and in Bandarban, a mob attacked a temple.
Followed by more attacks and vandalism of idols in temples on 15-17 October.
Who Is To Be Blamed?
"If you look at the events, you can see clearly that in Lama, the attackers were from Awami League Ulama League, and Chhatra League. It was the total failure of the state, and we can clearly see that the state wanted these events to take place just before the elections so that they can manipulate the people and portray themselves as the non-communal political entity of Bangladesh" said Fatin Ishraque, a student from Dhaka.
Many of these protestors also feel that the current regime is to be blamed for political unrest in the country.
Communal violence is not just the issue of fundamentalism. It is highly connected to fascism. This fascist regime to sustain its rule, always uses the trump card of communal violence.Marzia Prova, Writer
One of the protestors said that the Awami League government has failed to give Hindus the right to practise the religion, security of life and property.
Writer Rahman Laltu, a writer, added, "Today, the Awami League is in power. We have seen for years, how members of the Awami League have been associated with violence. Even after those, associated with violence, have been identified, they are given tickets for elections. They are appointed to high posts in the government. Even today, the ruling government is associated with the violence in the country. Such incidents could not have taken place if they were not supported and backed by the government. The government has been able to stay in power by continuously inflicting violence on the people of the country. They are trying to ensure they have absolute authority in the country".
The protestors believe that the fight against communalism ultimately leads to fighting against imperialist and fascist Awami League.
"We have to struggle hard so that communal harmony can gain perpetuity and people can be free economically politically, and culturally" said Abid Islam, a student from Chattogram, Bangladesh.
(The author is a student at Dhaka University. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
