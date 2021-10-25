'Attacks on Hindu Minority in Bangladesh, A Threat To The Unity Of Our Country'

One of the protestors said that the Awami League government has failed to give Hindus the right to practise the religion, security of life and property.

Writer Rahman Laltu, a writer, added, "Today, the Awami League is in power. We have seen for years, how members of the Awami League have been associated with violence. Even after those, associated with violence, have been identified, they are given tickets for elections. They are appointed to high posts in the government. Even today, the ruling government is associated with the violence in the country. Such incidents could not have taken place if they were not supported and backed by the government. The government has been able to stay in power by continuously inflicting violence on the people of the country. They are trying to ensure they have absolute authority in the country".