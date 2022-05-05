Fact-Check: Jawaharlal Nehru's Picture Behind German Chancellor is Edited!

An edited photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is being shared to claim that there was a photo of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the room where the duo met.

This comes after Modi's three-nation Europe trip during which he held bilateral meetings with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

However, the original photo, which was posted on Narendra Modi's official Twitter account and the PMO handles, shows no portrait of Nehru in the background.