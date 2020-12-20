Hate & Misinformation – Inside Bajrang Dal Pages on Facebook

He claims that not one farmer had raised slogans like ‘Jai Bharat Mata’ or a ‘Jai Kisan’ but you could hear ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans. The Quint has debunked several such old, unrelated videos that went viral, claiming to show pro-Khalistani slogans at the ongoing farmers’ protest. You can read a few of the fact-checks here, here and here.

Another user shared a 28-minute-long video, in which the user shows a viral video of workers wearing Aam Aadmi Party’s t-shirts, claiming that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had paid Rs 300 to farmers for protesting. Again, a video relying on misinformation to create a false narrative.

On another group, ‘BAJRANG DAL ALL INDIA OFFICIAL’ with over 17,500 members, a user shared a photoshopped image of a protesting farmer, to claim that a Muslim disguised himself as a farmer and the protest has been ‘hijacked’.