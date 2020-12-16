Facebook India MD Appears Before Parl Panel Over Bajrang Dal Issue

Mohan was also grilled for over two-and-a-half hours by the Parliamentary Committee on IT on 2 September.

Mohan, who was summoned by the 30-member standing committee, was asked a wide range of questions including on the recent Wall Street Journal articles, allegations of political bias among its top executives, and inaction on hate speech posts and political advertisements during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mohan, who faced a barrage of questions, was also asked what he had to say about allegations of Facebook actively promoting hate speech.

In his response, Mohan stated that the social media company denounces all hate speech and denied claims of bias towards any political party, according panel members who were present at the meeting.