Video of 2015 Agitation in Kashmir Revived Amid Farmers’ Protest

An old video of Sikh youths shouting “Kashmir Banega Pakistan, Punjab Banega Khalistan” along with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been revived amid the ongoing farmers protest to claim that pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by the farmers.

The video is from October 2015 when Sikh youths in Kashmir’s Baramulla had raised such slogans, reportedly to protest the desecration of their holy book in Punjab.