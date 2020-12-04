Video of Complaints About AAP is Old, Not From Farmers’ Protests

A group of labourers had claimed that they were promised Rs 350 to attend Kejriwal's rally but did not receive it.

The viral video is from 2018 and that it’s not related to the ongoing farmers’ protests.
i

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, a viral video on social media claims that it shows the “truth” of the protests and shows visuals of people wearing Aam Aadmi Party’s T-shirts complaining about not being paid the allegedly promised money.

However, we found that the video dates back to March 2018 when a group of labourers had complained that they were allegedly promised Rs 350 to attend AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s Hisar rally but did not receive the same.

CLAIM

The claim along with the the viral video reads: “आप पार्टी कि जिहादी मानसिकताग्राउंड रिपोर्ट देखिए और समझिए किसान आंदोलन की सच्चाई क्या हैं।”

(Translated: See the ground report of AAP’s Jihadist mindset and understand the truth behind the farmers’ protest.)

You can view the archived version <a href="https://archive.is/wbX73">here.</a>
(Source: Twitter/ Screenshot)

Several social media users shared the video on Twitter and Facebook with a similar narrative.

You can view the archived version <a href="https://archive.is/AFlfb">here.</a>
(Source: Twitter/ Screenshot)
You can view the archived version <a href="https://archive.is/Bphbw">here.</a>
(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

The Quint also received a query on the claim being made in the viral video.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We noticed ‘Haryana Aam Aadmi Party’ written on the T-shirts of people seen in the video.

Video of Complaints About AAP is Old, Not From Farmers’ Protests
(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)
We ran a search on YouTube using keywords “Haryana AAP rally people complain money” and found an ABP News bulletin uploaded in March 2018.

The bulletin carried similar visuals and disseminated the same information as in the viral video. In the ABP News bulletin, too, people can be heard saying that they were told they will be given Rs 350 and that they had come from Bahadurgarh.

The bulletin mentioned that the labourers claimed that they were promised Rs 350 each and food to be present at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s Hisar rally in Haryana.

Video of Complaints About AAP is Old, Not From Farmers’ Protests
(Source: YouTube/ ABP News/ Screenshot)

We also came across visuals uploaded by news outlets like ANI and The Times of India. We could identify the same people in viral video and the one uploaded by ANI.

Left: Viral video. Right: 2018 video.
Left: Viral video. Right: 2018 video.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Further, a report by India Today in March 2018 mentioned that the Aam Aadmi party refuted the allegations and that party’s Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind said that “the BJP made some people wear AAP caps and asked them to give interviews.”

It is pertinent to note that The Quint is not commenting whether the allegations levelled against AAP in 2018 are true or not, however, we can confirm that the viral video is from 2018 and that it’s not related to the ongoing farmers’ protests.

