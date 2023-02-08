Colombian Judge Uses ChatGPT; What Would It Say if Indian Courts Did Too?

Nope, these are not words of a bot, from the year 2050.

These are, in fact, the words of a judge in 2023, who used ChatGPT to pronounce a judgment, in what seems to be the first time a legal decision has been made with the assistance of an AI text generator.

Or, at least, the first time it has been openly acknowledged.

Colombian Judge Juan Manuel Padilla Garcia said he used the AI tool to ask legal questions about a case and included its responses in his decision, according to a court document dated 30 January.