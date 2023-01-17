Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Man Asking AI Bot To Write Leave Of Absence Like Him
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Screenshots of ChatGPT - a chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence - has been making rounds on social media for quite some time now. But this one unarguably takes the cake!
A Twitter user is going viral for hilariously asking the chatbot to write a leave of absence, in the style of author and Lok Sabha MP, Shashi Tharoor.
Attaching the screenshot, he wrote, "I know everyone's tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD. Prompt: "Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to 'not feeling the vibes', in the style of Shashi Tharoor."
Well, ChatGPT delivered and how!
Take a look:
The now-viral ChatGPT screenshot.
Since uploading (15 January), the tweet has garnered over 626.4K likes, even prompting a response from Tharoor himself. In his classic style, the MP gave a witty response, quoting the original tweet with, "Hilarious. But I really can't see myself writing anything so jejune!"
For the ones who did not graduate from Tharoor's School of Immaculate English Vocabulary, 'jejune' means something too naive or simplistic.
Tharoor's response left netizens in splits, with most attaching screenshots of them googling what the word 'jejune' means. One Twitter user even commented, "Sir aap dictionary ko refer karte hai ya dictionary aap ko refer karta hai? (Sir do you refer to a dictionary or does a dictionary refer to you?)"
Check out other hilarious ways netizens reacted:
