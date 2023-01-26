We asked ChatGPT to imagine Jawaharlal Nehru meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 January 2023. How would that conversation go?
(Photo: The Quint)
Despite being launched in November 2022, the buzz around the AI chatbot ChatGPT has refused to die down.
The large language model (LLM) developed by Microsoft-backed Open AI has plenty of unique characteristics such as its ability to remember a conversation from memory, in-built filters that help ChatGPT avoid controversial and divisive topics, and a feedback loop, among others.
However, the bot isn't perfect and it could spout convoluted nonsense sometimes. Yet, the what-if scenarios that can be played out using ChatGPT knows no bounds.
The Quint's prompt: Jawaharlal Nehru has come back to life and he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 January 2023. How would that conversation go?
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
It's impossible for Jawaharlal Nehru to come back to life as he passed away in 1964, so the conversation between him and Prime minister is purely fictional. However, based on Nehru's political beliefs, speeches and writings, it's possible to infer how the conversation might go.
Jawaharlal Nehru: "Prime Minister Modi, it is an honor to meet you. I am glad to see the progress India has made in the last several decades."
Prime Minister Modi: "Thank you, Mr. Nehru. It is an honor to meet you as well. It is true that India has made significant progress, and we are committed to continuing this trajectory of growth and development."
Jawaharlal Nehru: "I am glad to hear that. However, I must express my concerns about the direction in which the country seems to be heading. I see a rise in religious tensions and an erosion of the secular principles that I worked so hard to establish. I fear that these issues will only continue to divide our country."
Prime Minister Modi: "I understand your concerns, Mr. Nehru. However, I believe that we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that India remains a secular and tolerant society. We are committed to the principles of unity and diversity."
Jawaharlal Nehru: "I hope that is the case. I also hope that the government will continue to focus on the welfare of the people, particularly the poor and marginalized. Economic development is important, but it must be inclusive and equitable."
Prime Minister Modi: "I assure you that we are working towards inclusive growth and development. We are taking steps to improve the lives of the poor and marginalized through various schemes and programs."
Jawaharlal Nehru: "I am glad to hear that. I wish you and the government all the best in your efforts to build a better India for all."
Prime Minister Modi: "Thank you, Mr. Nehru. Your guidance and wisdom will always be an inspiration to us."
It's important to note that this is a fictional representation of how the conversation might go, as Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in 1964 and his views and thoughts would have been based on the historical context of his time.
Also, notice how the AI chatbot both starts and ends its response with a disclaimer. To remind the reader that this is a work of fiction, not fact.
We also asked ChatGPT to write Republic Day 2023 speeches as Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Click here to read the full AI-generated speeches.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)