Microsoft Teams Suffers Major Outage, Thousands Unable to Access App

"We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact," Microsoft said on Twitter

Microsoft said it was working to direct traffic to a healthy service and confirmed that this caused a "downstream impact" to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online.

"Our telemetry indicates that Microsoft Teams functionality is beginning to recover. We're continuing our efforts to implement relief within the environment," it added.

Several users reported that the service seems to be functional again.