An Easy Step-By-Step Guide To Integrate ChatGPT With WhatsApp

Do you want to integrate your WhatsApp with ChatGPT? Follow the below steps.

Are you someone who does not like texting on WhatsApp? Well if Yes, here is a good news for you. According to several reports, OpenAI’s popular chatbot 'ChatGPT' would now type text messages for you once it is integrated with your WhatsApp application.

Users must remember that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based chatbot 'ChatGPT' is not capable of having an inbuilt access to the instant messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp'. Instead, users will have to leverage GitHub so that the chatbot will respond to the WhatsApp messages on their behalf.

As per reports, the ChatGPT once integrated with WhatsApp will be so efficient in responding to texts that the users would not be able to differentiate whether the messages are written by a human or a chatbot.

As per a report by OpenAI," integrating ChatGPT with WhatsApp would likely involve using the WhatsApp Business API to send and receive messages, and then using the ChatGPT API to generate responses to those messages."

Let us check out the step-by-step guide to integrate ChatGPT with your WhatsApp account.

A Quick and Easy Guide To Integrate ChatGPT With WhatsApp

  • Download  ChatGPT application from Google Play Store.

  • Sign up and create a ChatGPT account.

  • Go to the sign in page and use the login details created during the sign up process.

  • On the appeared page, go to the 'Chats' section and choose 'New Chat'.

  • In the dropdown menu, choose 'WhatsApp' as the 'Chat Type.'

  • Enter your registered WhatsApp phone number and then click on 'Continue' option.

  • You will be asked to open your 'WhatsApp' application and sent a message to the ChatGPT. Once you do this, your WhatsApp chats will appear in the ChatGPT app.

  • That's It! You are done with the integration of WhatsApp and ChatGPT.

Daniel Gross, a well known developer is the man behind the idea of ChatGPT and WhatsApp integration.
Prerequisites for WhatsApp and ChatGPT Integration

Before integrating your WhatsApp and ChatGPT, you must fulfill the following requirements.

  • You need an API key from OpenAI that will allow you to access ChatGPT.

  • You must have a WhatsApp Business account that you can integrate with ChatGPT.

  • You must have an access to WhatsApp Web.

  • A basic knowledge of APIs and coding skills.

  • You have to follow the data privacy and security regulations before integrating the ChatGPT with WhatsApp.

