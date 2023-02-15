Podcast | Should We Be Worried About ChatGPT and DALL-E? AI Researcher Explains

A graphic designer and an AI researcher discuss the threats of artificial intelligence.
(Photo: The Quint)
(This episode of The Big Story is a part of 'AI Told You So', a special series by The Quint that takes a closer look at the possibilities unlocked by Artificial Intelligence in various sectors and walks of life, where the technology stands today, and the challenges ahead.)
If you've spoken to a friend or a colleague for over an hour in the past month, it is highly likely that the words Artificial Intelligence (AI) have come up. While we have been hearing about these technologies for a while now, there are some new AI tools that have blown up on social media. Some cases in point – ChatGPT, DALL-E, Midjourney, and more.
So, we got together with Shamim Mokles, a graphic designer and YouTuber who recently carried out some interesting experiments with AI, and Dr Anupam Guha, who works with AI policy and is a professor at IIT Bombay.
In this podcast, we will talk all about how threatening these AI tools are for creatives, if we need an AI policy and what it should look like, and ultimately, we discover some non-popular AI uses that are the real threat. And no, it is not Frankenstein or Chitti.
Tune in to the first episode of The Big Story.
