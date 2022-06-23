From Prithviraj to Aurangzeb, How History Is Being Used as a Political Tool

Misleading claims about history have become a tool of mainstream Indian politics.

Whether it is Mughals or Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan (or Chahamana) dynasty of Ajmer, Marathas or Vijayanagara Empire – social media is flooded with forwarded messages devoid of historical facts, projecting a dynasty as the enemy of one particular religion.

Several historical references are used deliberately over and over again to push the narrative that 'Hindus are the oppressed ones'. With the ever-increasing number of hashtags promoting the same narrative on Twitter, it is not difficult to gauge how aggressive this effort has been.