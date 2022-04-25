Fact-Check: Fake Tweet Revived to Claim Rana Ayyub Defended Child Rapists

A screenshot of a tweet, purportedly by news channel Republic TV, claims to show that journalist Rana Ayyub made a statement "defending minor child rapists".

The statement in the said tweet reads, "Minor child rapists are also human, do they have no human rights. This Hindutva Government is bringing ordinance for death to child rapists just to hang Muslims in large numbers. Muslims aren't safe in India anymore."

However, we found that that the tweet is not by the official handle of Republic TV but a fake account. Further, in 2019 Ayyub called the tweet 'photoshopped'.

The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked several false claims about the journalist, who is massively targeted with social media trolling.