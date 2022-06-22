This Letter From Ministry of Defence on Agnipath Scheme is Fake

A letter purportedly from the Ministry of Defence, which states the ministry had decided that personnel under "Other Ranks (ORs) attested after 1 January 2019 and not promoted to the substantive rank of Naik or equivalent on 1 July 2022 are to be kept under the new Agnipath Scheme", is viral.

The Centre on 14 June, launched the 'Agnipath' scheme, for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force – largely on a short-term contractual basis. The announcement has led to widespread protests across several states.

However, we found that the letter was fake.