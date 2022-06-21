Eknath Shinde Dropped Shiv Sena From His Twitter Bio, or Did He Ever Have It?

As rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has put the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in jeopardy in Maharashtra, several news organisations are now claiming that the disgruntled minister has already removed the reference to the party from his Twitter bio.

This comes as efforts are currently underway to pacify Shinde and other MLAs, who are staying at the Le Meridien Hotel in Surat.

However, we checked the internet archives of Shinde's profile from 2019 to 2022 and found that he never mentioned the name of the party. In fact, his bio, at the time of writing the article, was the same as what it was back in 2021.