Fact-Check: Yes, Queer Women Can Also Get HPV & Cervical Cancer Risk is Real

Despite the risks, misinformation and lack of awareness have resulted in many people, especially women in same-sex relationship, not being vaccinated against HPV.
(Photo: Unsplash)
Cervical cancer, mainly caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, is the most common cancer found in women in India and the most common cause of death due to cancer in developing countries. As per a study by Indian Council for Scientific Research, cervical cancer killed more than 63,000 women in India in the year 2015, that's over 170 women per day.
In 2018, a survey conducted by the LGBT Foundation in the UK found that 40 percent of LGB women were told they didn't need cervical screening because of their sexual orientation. This is due to the common misconception that since women in same-sex relationships are not having penetrative sex, their chances of contracting HPV or any other kind of Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) is reduced.
The truth is that women in same-sex relationships and transgender men who have retained their cervix are also at risk of contracting HPV and other complications.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), HPV is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point in their lives, and some may be repeatedly infected.
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one can get HPV by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the virus. It is most commonly spread during vaginal or anal sex.
However, HPV can also cause other types of cancer, such as cancers of the anus, penis, vagina, vulva and back of the throat.
According to WHO, it takes 15 to 20 years for cervical cancer to develop in women with normal immune systems. It can take only five to ten years in women with weakened immune systems, such as those with untreated HIV infection.
In 2015, University of Washington researchers found that lesbians were at a higher risk of cervical cancer because they get fewer screenings than heterosexual women, as some healthcare providers assumed their chances of getting an STI were less.
"Your sexuality has nothing to do with STIs. It can spread from one person to another in same-sex relationships as well. It's untrue that you can't get an STI if you are not having penetrative sex. You can get an STI through oral sex, fingering, and so many other ways, " Dr Chainani said.
Dr Harshit Shah, Surgical oncologist, Associate Consultant, Fortis Hospitals, explained how it affects same-sex couples.
"It is again important to note that HPV does not only cause cervical cancer. It also affects men and can lead to cancer of the anus and penis. Similarly, transgender men who have retained their cervix can also develop cervical cancer because of the virus," he added.
Many times, a person might not show any signs or symptoms even if infected by HPV. Therefore, ACS has laid down specific guidelines on when and how frequently people should get tested for HPV. According to the ACS, one should get screened for cervical cancer and an HPV test every five years.
"This helps us detect the HPV infection and keep the patient under surveillance to prevent cervical cancer in the future," Dr Shah said.
Using protection while having sex is another way to prevent getting an STI. "Apart from dental dams, there are female condoms that are useful for protecting against STIs in women in same-sex relations, " Dr Chainani said.
However, the most effective way to prevent an HPV infection is by getting vaccinated against it. Earlier, people between the age of 9 to 26 years were only eligible for the HPV vaccine, but now 27 years and above can also get vaccinated.
However, there might be some side effects after the vaccination, like abdominal pain, muscle or joint pain, nausea, redness, swelling, pain, etc. Therefore, ask your doctor before getting yourself, or your child vaccinated.
