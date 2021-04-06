Fake News on Internet Is Helping Hindutva’s Retelling of History

The Quint spoke to several RTI experts and historians who pointed out that the NCERT not being able to furnish a source to back the claim doesn’t mean the assertion that Mughal rulers gave grants to repair and build Hindu temples is false. Several historians studying Indian and South Asian history over the years have documented how different Mughal rulers plundered temples but at the same time, also gave grants for their construction and maintenance.

They further told us that the NCERT textbook controversy is not an isolated case. Different people at different times in different societies have attempted to distort history, but with the advent of the internet and social media, disinformation has become an easy and powerful tool to challenge existing historical facts.

This reporter tracked several groups, pages and accounts on Facebook and Twitter for several weeks to understand how users on the internet are retelling history without evidence and to identify the stakeholders who are aiding this.