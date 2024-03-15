Hate Speech & Conspiracy Theories: Targeting Muslims With 'Jihad' Claims

A recent report by India Hate Lab, a Washington DC-based group, documented 668 instances of hate speech against the Muslim community in India, all of which took place in 2023.

Averaging at two events per day, the report – titled 'Hate Speech Events in India' – said that 63 percent (420 instances) of all events mentioned conspiracy theories targeting Indian Muslims, which included warnings about various forms of 'jihad'.

According to the report, “Any kind of communication in speech, writing or behaviour, that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words, based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, colour, descent, gender or other identity factor,” counts as hate speech.