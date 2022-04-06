TV Reporter Heckles Haldiram Store Manager Over 'Urdu Print' on Snack Packet

At a time when azaan, halal and many other Islamic traditions along with Muslim traders are facing a pushback in several states in India, a viral video showing an incensed exchange between a TV reporter and a Haldiram outlet manager has now sparked off a debate on Urdu on social media platforms.

In the video, a reporter from Sudarshan TV which has gained infamy for its instigating 'UPSC Jihad' show, is seen charging questions at a Haldiram store manager about 'Arabic script' on the back of a product's packet.

Claiming that the information about the 'Falhari Mixture' snack are printed in Urdu, the reporter repeatedly heckles the store manager, "What are you trying to hide? Why is some information written in Urdu?"

She also went onto a tirade about how the "Urdu script" on the packaging "betrayed Hindus who fast during Navratri."

What drew the store manager some praise on social media, is her response to the TV reporter. "I don't owe you an explanation. You can do whatever ma'am, Haldiram's will not entertain such tantrums," she is heard saying in the video.

She also goes on to tell the reporter that information about the product is written in three languages based on the communities of customers they get — English, Hindi and Urdu. "Why are you not reading the language that you know? Instead, why are you charging about Urdu?"