Hindu Religious Leader Yati Narsinghanand Arrested for Haridwar Hate Speeches

This is the second arrest made in this case.

The Quint
India
Yati Narsinghanand, a religious leader who had taken part in the Haridwar ‘Dharam Sansad’ event last month that had called for the genocide of Muslims, was arrested on 15 January, Saturday. The arrest was confirmed by the CO City Office, Haridwar to The Quint.

Narsinghanand a priest of the Dasna Temple in Ghaziabad who had organised the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar, has been in the centre of many other controversies before.

He is among the 10 others who have been named in the FIRs lodged against this Haridwar event where slogans were raised calling for violence against Muslims. The event was also attended by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and and BJP Mahila Morcha leader Udita Tyagi.

Earlier on 13 January, Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi was detained by Uttarakhand Police in Haridwar for making inflammatory statements against Muslims.

In a video of Tyagi’s arrest, Narsinghanand can be seen threatening the police saying, “Tum sab maroge (All of you will die),” reports said.

These two arrests come close to three weeks after the hate speeches made in the event had triggered a massive outrage.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday also issued notices to the Uttarakhand government, Centre and the Delhi on a PIL filed by a former Patna high court judge and a journalist seeking a probe into hate speeches made against Muslims and Christians in two separate events — the Haridwar event that was organised by Yati Narsinghanand and another one in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'.

Published: 
