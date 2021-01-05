Free COVID Vaccine in India But Not in UK, US? ABP News Misreports

A claim broadcast by Hindi news channel ABP News and widely shared on social media suggests that the COVID-19 vaccine is free in India, while it costs Rs 5,500 in the United States and Rs 3,000 in the United Kingdom.

However, the claim is misleading. In India, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has clarified that the vaccine will be provided free of cost to three crore beneficiaries in the first phase of vaccine administration. Both US and UK are also providing the coronavirus vaccines free of cost, as of now.