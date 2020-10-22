Once COVID Vaccine Is Developed, Will Be Free for TN, Assures CM

The serosurvey is being conducted to detect the transmission of coronavirus in the society. These population-based surveys are done by performing blood tests on individuals to check if they have developed antibodies to the infection. The detailed results with ward-wise figures will be announced soon.

The first phase of the survey, was conducted in mid-July and early-August with a sample size of around 12,000. The findings had revealed on 1 September that one-fifth of the population, as in 21.5 percent of the people, had been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, that causes COVID-19.