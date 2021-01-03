DCGI Approves Oxford Covishield Vaccine & Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin
DCGI has granted permission to Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation.
On Sunday, 3 January, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Bharat Biotech’s indigenous COVID vaccine ‘Covaxin’ and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation.
“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of Serum and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial,” DCGI said in a press briefing.
It further said that the vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have to be administered in two doses. Further, all the vaccines have to be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degree celsius.
Meanwhile, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region, said that the organisation welcomed the approval.
“WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorisation given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the Region,” Singh said.
On Saturday, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) panel had recommended granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's indigenous COVID vaccine ‘Covaxin’ in India.
This is the second vaccine to have got approval from experts. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) set up by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has reportedly been reviewing Covaxin’s application for emergency use.
A government press note said that the CDSCO recommended for granting permission to Bharat Biotech for “restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in context of mutant strain infection.”
The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is called Covishield in India, had also received recommendation for emergency use “subject to multiple regulatory conditions” in the country.
