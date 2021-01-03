DCGI Approves Oxford Covishield Vaccine & Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of Serum and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial,” DCGI said in a press briefing.

It further said that the vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have to be administered in two doses. Further, all the vaccines have to be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degree celsius.