COVID Vaccine FAQ: What Next Post Approval? How Is It Distributed?

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the country’s national drug regulator, on Sunday, 3 January, issued a letter to the Serum Institute of India (SII), granting them permission to start manufacturing and for sale of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine ‘Covishield’ against the novel coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) decided to accept the recommendations of its Subject Expert Committee (SEC), and approved two – SII’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech ‘Covaxin.’ for restricted use in the country.

What happens now? Here’s what you need to know.