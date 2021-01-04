What Exactly is a Backup Vaccine? Five Questions About Covaxin Nod

Covaxin's approval should have been a moment of great pride, after all it is backed by the biggest names in the scientific community in India – including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). Instead, the approval has raised more serious questions about the vaccine’s efficacy and the way the permissions have been pushed through.

Covaxin may well prove to be India’s robust response to a raging pandemic, but why the hurry?