COVID Vaccine Patients Eating Each Other? Viral Screenshot Is Fake

In the article, Curran writes about witnessing the death of a teenager, who was a victim of gun violence.

We also found the image on websites like ‘makeameme.’

There are no news reports on hospitals being shut down following COVID vaccination or of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, being arrested for driving under influence (DUI).

Further, we also found the CNN screenshot on meme-hosting sites like 9GAG and ifunny.

Evidently, a morphed screenshot of CNN, seemingly intended as a satire, is being circulated by social media users to make false claims.