False Claims About Nurse’s Death After COVID Vaccine Go Viral

Social media posts saying that a nurse died in the United States of America after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have gone viral.
We found that the nurse felt dizzy after getting the vaccine but she later clarified that she has a history of having an over-reactive vagal response and passes out when she experiences any kind of pain.
CLAIM
One of the viral claims about the incident on Facebook reads, “There are reports Tiffany Pontes Dover is dead. She is the nurse who collapsed on live television when being interviewed about the vaccine. We can't confirm it, we are trying to collect as much intel as possible.”
We also received the same claim on our WhatsApp tipline that had a message with it that read, “A nurse dies straight into the air after taking the Pfizer vaccine !! Yes, it is 95% safe, but 100% is certain death [sic].”
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a Google search for “nurse faints after COVID-19 vaccine” and found a report published on WRCB, an NBC-affiliated television station licensed to Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States. The report was titled, “First doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered at Chattanooga hospital on Thursday”. The story mentioned that Tiffany Dover, a critical care unit Nurse at the hospital, fainted shortly after receiving the vaccine.
It contained clips of the viral video where the nurse can be seen fainting and subsequently being lowered to the ground.
“I have passed out probably six times in the past six weeks... it’s common for me,” Dover added.
The CHI Memorial hospital also put out a statement on Twitter and said, “On Thursday, 17 December 2020, CHI Memorial administered its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to six individuals - three physicians and three nurses. Shortly after and while conducting a media interview, one of the nurses became dizzy and was assisted to the floor. She never lost consciousness and quickly recovered.”
The vaccine — manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech — received emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 11 December. The vaccine was approved after a trial with over 44,000 people was conducted and it was found that the shot was extremely safe and has 95 percent efficacy against the novel coronavirus.
Evidently, the claim that a nurse died after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is false. She fainted briefly because of a medical condition that she has which was not related to the vaccine.
