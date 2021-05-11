Calling Out Fake News Around Bengal Violence Matters, Here’s Why

For example, image of an injured woman from Bangladesh was revived and linked to the West Bengal violence. A tweet carrying the image with a misleading claim that it shows a woman who was assaulted in West Bengal, had over 23,000 likes and 1,500 retweets at the times of filing this story.

Similarly, an image from the 2019 anti-CAA protests in Bengal was widely shared with the hashtag 'PresidentRuleInBengal'. It had around 400 likes and as many retweets at the time of filing this story, despite being debunked by multiple fact-checkers.

In another instance, a video from Bangladesh, where a group of men can be seen forcibly carrying a woman away from her house has been shared with a claim that these are "Muslim men who are assaulting a Hindu girl in broad daylight in West Bengal."