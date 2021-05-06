BJP Falsely Uses Scribe’s Photo as Party Worker ‘Killed’ in WB

As instances of violence and vandalism are being reported out of Bengal, a host of unverified, old, unrelated images, and videos are being circulated on the internet to show the current situation in the state.

Amid this, the official Facebook page of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal unit shared a 5-minute long video blaming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the violence. The video goes on to show pictures of workers, which the party has alleged were killed by ‘the TMC workers in the last 72 hours’.

At around 2 minutes 35 seconds, the video shows the photograph of a young man and identifies him as ‘Manik Moitro’, who the party claims was killed during the violence. Only the man in the photo is Abhro Banerjee, a journalist, who is very much alive.