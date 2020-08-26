Factual Errors in ‘Delhi Riots 2020’ Book Fuel Conspiracy Theories

On Saturday, 22 August, Bloomsbury India pulled the plug on Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story – a book claiming to be a “serious document of research” on the northeast Delhi violence in the national capital, which claimed over 50 lives and rendered thousands of people homeless.

This move by the publishing house triggered a debate on freedom of speech and expression, with many accusing Bloomsbury of censorship. Authored by Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra, it is now being published by Garuda Prakashan.

It is noteworthy that the book came to limelight after the announcement of an online launch event, where BJP leader Kapil Mishra was supposed to be the guest of honour. While the Delhi Police has stated that there’s no evidence against Mishra, several eyewitness accounts have alleged his role in instigating the riots.