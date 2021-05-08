Old Brazil Video Used to Claim BJP Worker ‘Hacked to Death’ in WB

An old video from 2018 is being shared on social media to falsely claim that it shows how BJP worker Uttam Ghosh was dragged and beaten to death by workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

This comes in the backdrop of post-poll violence which was reported from across the state of West Bengal, as the TMC won the recently concluded Assembly polls.

As per news reports, Uttam Ghosh was allegedly killed in post-poll violence. However, the viral video is from an incident that took place in Brazil.