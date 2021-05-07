West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Who Was Police Reporting To?

Over four days have passed since the first reported incident of post-poll violence in West Bengal, which has reportedly claimed 14 lives so far, nine of whom were claimed as workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and five of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Fake news, incitement of communal violence, and online hate speech have also been in full display in the state - all of them criminal offences under the Indian Penal Code.

But, even now, there is no clarity on the official number of people who have been arrested for the arson that took place in different parts of the state, since Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress swept the state for a third term.

So, who takes responsibility for the deterioration of law and order in the state? Who was the West Bengal police reporting to? And, why has it largely been missing in action in terms of taking control of the situation?