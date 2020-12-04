WebQoof Recap: Kangana & Malviya’s False Claims on Farmer Protests

The photo of an elderly woman taking part in the farmers’ protest had gone viral with a false claim that she is Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano, or Bilkis ‘Dadi’ (grandmother) who rose to fame after her resilience in the wake of anti-CAA protests and was featured as one of world’s ‘100 Most Influential People Of 2020’ in a list released by TIME magazine.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, in a now deleted tweet, claimed that the two women are the same and that the protester is available for Rs 100.