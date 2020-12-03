No, German Farmers Didn’t Protest In Support of Indian Farmers

A video of farmers protesting with their tractors out on the road in Germany’s Dresden city has gone viral with the false claim that German farmers were protesting in solidarity with the Indian farmers, who are currently protesting against the farm laws.

The man shooting the video can be heard saying that the farmers in Germany are out in the streets to support Indian farmers, against Modi.

While the video is indeed from Germany, we found out that the farmers had gathered to demonstrate against the new fertilizer regulations set by the state government in Saxony.