Retired Captain Falsely Identified As Injured Farmer Amid Protests

A set of images of a retired Captain of the Sikh Regiment and of an injured farmer have gone viral with the false claim that they are the same man, and the retired Captain was hit while protesting alongside the farmers in the ongoing ‘Dilli Chalo’ march.

The Quint spoke to Sukhwinder Singh, son of Captain (retd) Prithipal Singh Dhillon, the army officer in the viral image, who confirmed that his father was not the same man as the injured farmer and that he was not participating in the protests.