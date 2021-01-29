WebQoof Recap: Of R-Day Tableau Clips And Flag Hoisted on Red Fort

Several protesting farmers entered the Red Fort in Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort on Tuesday, 26 January, as clashes between farmers and the police erupted in several parts of the national capital amid the “Kisan Gantantra Parade”.

Soon after, several social media users claimed that the flags that were waved at the Red Fort are “Khalistani” ones. People, including journalists and politicians, claimed that the national flag was ‘supplanted’.