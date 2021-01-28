Rahul Gandhi Said Replace Army With Farmers? Video Lacks Context

A clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking to weavers in Tamil Nadu’s Erode has gone viral on social media, without the full context. Users claimed that Gandhi asked for the replacement of the Indian Army at the border with weavers, labourers and farmers.

In the longer version of Gandhi’s address, it’s clear that he’s referring to India’s economic strength. He says that if the workers, labourers and farmers of India were empowered, India would be economically strong, and China would not have the "guts" to transgress our borders. He suggests that China has been able to enter the country because they see that “India’s economy is on its knees.”