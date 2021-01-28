Pictures From Pulwama Attack Shared As ‘Latest Images From Delhi’

A set of images showing burnt cars are circulating on social media with the false claim that they are recent images from Delhi. This comes in the backdrop of the violence that took place on Republic Day when the protesting farmers carried a tractor rally.
However, we found that all the images are from Pulwama terror attack and date back to February 2019.
CLAIM
The Facebook account of ‘The Frustrated Koshur’ shared a set of three images with the caption: “Latest images from Delhi”.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We found that all the images are old and from the Pulwama attack. Let’s look at them one by one:
IMAGE 1
We reverse searched the image on Google and found a News18 article published in February 2019 titled as ‘Pulwama Attack Aftermath: Curfew Continues in Jammu For the 4th Consecutive Day.’
The said article carried the viral image and attributed it to PTI.
The Quint, too, had used the image in an article published on 15 February 2019 with the caption: “Vehicles set on fire by protestors against the killing of CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack, during a shutdown call given by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) in Jammu.”
IMAGE 2
A Google reverse image search led us to an article published by Associated Press on 16 February 2019.
The article carried the image with the caption that states that a protester shouted slogans against “attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu” on 15 February 2019.
The image was captured by AP Photographer Channi Anand.
IMAGE 3
The Quint’s February 2019 article, in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, had carried the viral image with the caption: “Policemen patrol a street after vehicles set on fire by protestors against the killing of CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu.”
The image was captured by news agency PTI.
Evidently, old images from Pulwama attack were shared to falsely claim that they are recent images from Delhi.
