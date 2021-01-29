Fake Rakesh Tikait Handles Crop Up As Farmers Persist at Ghazipur

As the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws took a new turn after the violence at the Republic Day rally, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional speech on the evening of 28 January at the Ghazipur site, became a mobilising factor for the farmers of Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Since Tikait has become one of the important voices for the farmers’ protest, several Twitter handles impersonating him, have cropped up.