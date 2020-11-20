WebQoof Recap: Of Old Pics From Vaishali, BJP-AIMIM’s Bihar ‘Deal’

Team Webqoof Here's a quick recap of all that misled the public this week.

From revival of old, unrelated images and videos in context of the recent incident in Bihar’s Vaishali where a woman was burnt alive to an old video of alleged ‘secret deal’ between BJP’s Amit Shah and AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi ahead of the Bihar polls, here’s a quick recap of all that misled the public this week.

1. Unrelated Pics, Video Falsely Linked to Recent Vaishali Incident

On 30 October, Gulnaz, a 20-year-old woman hailing from Rasalpur Habib village under Desari block of Bihar’s Vaishali district, was burnt alive for allegedly resisting a molestation bid. The accused, Satish and Chandan, poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. In the wake of the said incident, two images and a video are being circulated with the false claim that they are related to the case.

While the image of the family staging a protest to demand justice for their daughter is related to the Desari block case, a local reporter confirmed to The Quint that the image of the man in saffron clothes is from an older case that took place in Mahnar of Vaishali district. Read our full story here.

2. No, Ahmed Khan Hasn’t Been Appointed As Biden’s Political Advisor

Several social media users have shared pictures of Ahmed Khan, a former deputy executive director for the US President-Elect Joe Biden’s political action committee, ‘Draft Biden 2016,’ with the claim that Biden has appointed the ‘Indian-origin’ as his political advisor.

Khan confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the claims were false and he hadn’t been asked to be a political advisor to Biden at the time of publishing this article. Regarding the images, they could be traced back to 2015 when Khan had been invited to Biden’s residence at the US Naval Observatory for a reception. Read our full story here.

3. Video of Army Destroying Pak Bunker Discredited With Edited Image

On Friday, 13 November, several news channels including NDTV, India Today and others broadcast a video with a claim that it is from the Line of Control (LoC) where the Indian Army in a befitting reply to Pakistan’s violation of the ceasefire, destroyed their bunkers. Soon after that, an image of a frame from the video was circulated to discredit the aforementioned video. The image claimed that the video shared by Indian news channels is actually from Syria and dates back to 2019.

However, The Quint found that the viral image has been edited by superimposing a frame from the video broadcast on news channels with text from the title of a one-year-old YouTube video from Syria. Read our full story here.

4. Old Clip Viral as ‘Secret Deal Between BJP & AIMIM’ in Bihar Polls

A 2016 clip of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reading a letter alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Amit Shah and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Akbaruddin Owaisi stuck a “secret deal” ahead of the Bihar polls has been revived after the NDA won the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state.

In the video, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia can be seen discussing a letter by Yatin Oza, a former BJP MLA, with singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani. Taking a cue from there, we searched Google with the keywords Kejriwal on Owaisi and Amit Shah’s secret deal + Yatin Oza and found a report by Outlook dated 11 July 2016, which mentioned Oza, who claimed that Shah and Owaisi had struck a deal to polarise voters in the Muslim-dominated northern belt ahead of the Bihar polls, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Read our full story here.

5. Anti-Pakistan Slogans Raised in JNU? No, the Video Is from Thane

A viral video of a crowd waving saffron flags and raising anti-Pakistan slogans is being shared on social media with the claim that it is from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

However, we found that the video is from Thane in Maharashtra and could be traced back to 2018 when it was shot during a Ganpati Visarjan event. Read our full story here.

